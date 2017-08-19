Driver's luck runs out, leads to impounded car, court notice

A 35-year-old man has run out of luck after repeatedly driving with a disqualified license resulted in an impounded car and a notice to appear in court.

The man was intercepted by police at 7pm on Thursday at Aspland St, Clinton a Gladstone police officer said.

As his disqualified license seemed to have little effect on keeping the 35-year-old off the roads, the man's car was impounded.

"That's the only way we can impound cars ... if there's so many offences in five years," a Gladstone police officer said.

The driver was given a notice to appear in court for disqualified driving.