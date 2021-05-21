Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

A driver who narrowly avoided hitting two fruit stall attendants and then hit a pedestrian, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Tiger-lily Bauer, 19, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while disqualified by a court order.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths read the facts of Bauer’s offending, the worst of which occurred on October 24 last year.

About 1.21pm on that day, Gladstone police attended a traffic crash on the Dawson Hwy, Gladstone, which involved a pedestrian.

Bauer was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.

She stated she was exiting left out from Aerodrome Rd onto the Dawson Hwy when she tried to beat oncoming traffic from the Dawson Hwy traffic lights when she lost control of her car.

She stated the vehicle fishtailed sideways left and right before veering left off the road and onto a gravel section, and then collided into a parked vehicle and hitting a pedestrian.

Police asked Bauer how fast she was going to which she stated it could have been 60kmh because she “braked then put my foot down”.

Bauer made admissions to police she had caused the crash due to her driving by speeding up to beat the other cars.

The victim sustained bruising and impact injuries from Bauer’s car colliding with him.

Medical attention was given by QAS who then transported him to Gladstone Hospital.

Police spoke to a number of witnesses who advised that Bauer’s vehicle was driven dangerously and was out of control.

The court heard Bauer’s vehicle nearly collided with a fruit stand which was manned by two people.

Bauer’s duty lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had just found out her father was being sent to prison before she got behind the wheel to go and see him.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Bauer to 12 months’ probation and disqualified her from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Convictions were recorded.

