Disqualified driver wanted to take son’s lunch to school

A GLADSTONE dad got behind the wheel while disqualified, to take his child’s lunch to school.

Robert Michael Zerk pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on February 26, just after 11am, Zerk was intercepted on Beak St, New Auckland, when he didn’t have a licence.

Zerk told police he was driving to take his child’s lunch to school.

Sgt Hoskins said Zerk had two similar offences in the last five years.

Zerk, self represented, told the court he wasn’t medicated for a major anxiety issue but now was, and he was also seeing a psychologist.

“I do understand, I did behave not respectfully,” Zerk said.

Zerk was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for two years, which came with a stern warning from Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“Don’t have access to a motor vehicle, just get bloody rid of it,” Mr Manthey said.

“Your family – the last thing they want is to see dad go to jail.

“I hate doing it, but at the end of the day I say I don’t jail anyone, they jail themselves, I just open the door for them.”

