A disqualified driver took the wheel when his partner hit two kangaroos. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Disqualified driver takes the wheel after kangaroo crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A Gladstone man caught driving while disqualified in Longreach said he took the wheel after his partner hit two kangaroos.

Christopher Anthony Radunz was pulled over on Duck St in Longreach on October 16 last year at 2.50am, where licence checks showed he was disqualified until December 7.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the 25-year-old had been visiting family in Darwin and was on the way home with his partner driving.

He said Radunz’s partner had hit two kangaroos while driving and he’d taken over.

Radunz told the court he only drove for three to five minutes to get to a service station which was where he was pulled over.

The prosecution confirmed there was a five-month-old and another passenger in the car at the time.

Radunz was told he may have had a defence for the charge but his penalty would be discounted for his early guilty plea.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two years.

