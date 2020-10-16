Disqualified driver ran red light, claimed it wasn’t him

A GLADSTONE driver seen running a red light had his licence disqualified in court just three days prior.

Dale Paul Wilson, 48, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to disqualified driving and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that Wilson had been disqualified on August 4.

On August 7, a car registered to Wilson was seen going through a red light.

Police spoke to Wilson on August 19 and he told police he had leant the vehicle out to a few friends.

Police later spoke to those people, who said they had not driven the car that morning.

Police returned to Wilson on September 2 and he admitted to driving on the morning in question.

He told officers he should not have driven but his daughter was late for school.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said on that day it was raining, however Wilson understood having a licence was a privilege and he was remorseful.

Wilson was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for two years.

