Disqualified driver keeps getting car stolen

IN COURT: A disqualified driver keeps getting her car stolen a court was told.

A GLADSTONE woman caught driving without a licence doesn’t trust anyone else with her car because of how often it’s been stolen, a court was told.

Taryn Jane Martin, appearing from the Gladstone watch house, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two counts of disqualified driving, possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage of police property.

The statement of facts reads on May 3 Martin was intercepted by police on Park St, West Gladstone where licence checks showed she had been disqualified from driving for two years on July 4, 2019.

Martin told police she needed to drive because she was moving house and had no other means of transport.

The facts state Martin was detained for a search when police located a white paper rolled cylinder containing a green leafy material which Martin said was cannabis she planned to smoke because it helped with her anxiety.

On June 24 Martin was intercepted by police when she was caught driving 122km/h in a 100km/h zone and admitted she did not have a licence, the facts state.

Martin was taken into custody on June 26 when her behaviour escalated to the point where she was needed to be put in a padded cell and a “suicide smock”.

The facts state Martin forced the smock off causing it to rip and rendering it unusable.

Defence lawyer Biance Wierland said her client, 40, keeps driving because every time she lends her car out it gets stolen.

“She doesn’t trust anyone else to drive the vehicle,” Mrs Wierland said.

She said her client was remorseful for her actions and she had “learned her lesson” during her week spent on remand.

Martin was sentenced to three months imprisonment immediately suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for two years.