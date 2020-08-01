Disqualified driver drank, used drugs, crashed into boat

SENTENCED: A disqualified driver will spend a month behind bars for her offending. Photo: Barry Leddicoat / Sunshine Coast Daily

SENTENCED: A disqualified driver will spend a month behind bars for her offending. Photo: Barry Leddicoat / Sunshine Coast Daily

A NOTORIOUS disqualified driver will spend a month behind bars after she crashed into a boat and was caught drink driving and drug driving.

Chloe Rene Owbridge, 20, pleaded guilty to 14 charges in Gladstone Magistrates court on Friday, the most serious including three disqualified driving charges.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Man flouting COVID-19 rules jumped fences to avoid cops

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client had been struggling with drugs from the age of 14.

Ms Wierland said Owbridge was using drugs and alcohol at the time of this offending due to her partner being recently sent into custody. and during this offending was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Thew court heard Owbridge didn’t recall a lot of the offending but when she read the statement of facts she was remorseful and wanted to do better.

Acting Magistrate Jason Schubert described Owbridge’s offending as showing “complete and utter contempt” for court orders.

He said Owbridge was caught driving while disqualified on three occasions, November 16, 25 and March 13.

On November 25, Owbridge had attempted to swap positions with a passenger to avoid detection but was unsuccessful.

At the time she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.045, which is considered drink driving as the limit without an open licence is zero.

Mr Schubert said Owbridge told police “what the f--k am I some type of big time criminal?”

On March 13, when disqualified driving Owbridge tested positive for meth and cannabis.

Mr Schubert said Owbridge had also crashed into a boat without stopped to provide her details and even left her car to remove false plates as her car was uninsured and unregistered.

Owbridge was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, with a parole period of eight months. Acting Magistrate Jason Schubert ordered her to be released on parole on August 30.

She was disqualified from driving for 2 years and fined $300 for a breach of community service order.

Convictions were recorded on all charges.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories