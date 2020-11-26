Disqualified driver cops two-year penalty

A Gladstone man has been given a suspended sentence after his disqualified driving charge.

A GLADSTONE man caught driving while disqualified told police he thought he was past his disqualification dates.

Benjamin Jon Houston pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to disqualified driving, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Houston was intercepted in Gladstone for a licence check which revealed he had been disqualified by a court order.

The 40-year-old told the police he thought he was past the disqualification.

During a search of the vehicle, police located a plastic water pipe and a love heart shaped bowl with 0.9g of marijuana, which Houston said was his.

“He would have been warned no doubt, the consequences of driving on the disqualification,” Sen Con Spargo said.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been out to get groceries as he thought he would be okay to drive.

Mr Pepito said the drugs found were being used to self medicate, however Houston had since seen a doctor for proper medication.

He asked the court to consider a significant fine, however Magistrate Bevan Manthey would not accept that submission.

“He’s lucky it’s towards the end of it, and there’s no other offences rising out of it at all,” Mr Manthey said.

“I’m just disgusted with the number of disqualified driving coming through this court.

“He should have known bl---- better.”

Houston was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for two years.

