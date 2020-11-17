Disqualified driver blasted by Gladstone magistrate

Kimberly Cheree Wright, 30, got caught driving while her licence was disqualified by a court order.

A WOMAN who was caught driving while disqualified by a court order, felt the wrath of a Gladstone magistrate this week.

Kimberly Cheree Wright, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to the offence.

Police intercepted Wright as she drove a Toyota Corolla on the Dawson Highway, at 2.25pm on October 27.

The mother of two told police she did not have her licence with her, and said she was on her Learners, despite no “L” plates being displayed.

Police checks revealed Wright’s licence had been suspended by a court order earlier this year.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client could not resist the urge to drive on the night she was intercepted.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey didn’t hold back while addressing Wright, and threatened to jail her if she came before him again.

“If you come back before this court again in front of me there are no ifs, buts, whens or maybes about it, you will be looking at jail time,” Mr Manthey said.

“I don’t care what bull**** excuses you have if you come back, people just don’t give a **** about court orders.”

Mr Manthey said people who violated court orders posed a significant risk to other road users.

“If you take the punt to drive again and you get caught, you’ll do time,” he said.

Wright was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for two years.

