Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephanie Louise Norris, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving while the holder of a provisional licence. GENERIC PIC.
Stephanie Louise Norris, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving while the holder of a provisional licence. GENERIC PIC.
News

Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman shocked a magistrate on Monday by asking if she could drive home from the courthouse, despite being freshly disqualified.

Stephanie Louise Norris, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug-driving while the holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Norris’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 2 last year, Norris was intercepted by police at Calliope and submitted to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result for a relevant substance.

When questioned by police regarding recent drug use, Norris made admissions to recently using cannabis and said she had no emergent reason for driving.

A specimen of Norris’ saliva was sent to Queensland Health for testing which confirmed a positive to cannabis.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had caught up with a friend and dabbled in cannabis while she was there.

Mr Manthey made reference to Norris’ stints of probation for similar offending and said she was lucky to avoid jail.

“I think you are on your last legs in terms of penalties from here on in,” Mr Manthey said.

After Norris was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months, she shocked the court with a question to Mr Manthey.

“Your Honour, can I drive home today?” Norris asked.

Mr Manthey replied: “No. I am glad you asked that, because I have jailed that many people for walking out of court and driving home.”

More drug driving stories:

- CQ fisherman in court for drug use

- Fence puncher legs it after police arrive

- Man pulled fake gun at busy shopping centre

drug driving charge drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Premium Content Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Crime Sarah Louise Barber did not follow through with her supplying commitment.

        Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        Premium Content Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        News General surgery is the only medical specialty not in shortage in Gladstone...

        Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Premium Content Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Crime “I have heard all the (expletive) excuses.”

        UPDATE: Bomb threat at Gladstone school

        Premium Content UPDATE: Bomb threat at Gladstone school

        News Students were evacuated from the school by police at 10.18am.