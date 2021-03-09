Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

Stephanie Louise Norris, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving while the holder of a provisional licence. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone woman shocked a magistrate on Monday by asking if she could drive home from the courthouse, despite being freshly disqualified.

Stephanie Louise Norris, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug-driving while the holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Norris’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 2 last year, Norris was intercepted by police at Calliope and submitted to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result for a relevant substance.

When questioned by police regarding recent drug use, Norris made admissions to recently using cannabis and said she had no emergent reason for driving.

A specimen of Norris’ saliva was sent to Queensland Health for testing which confirmed a positive to cannabis.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had caught up with a friend and dabbled in cannabis while she was there.

Mr Manthey made reference to Norris’ stints of probation for similar offending and said she was lucky to avoid jail.

“I think you are on your last legs in terms of penalties from here on in,” Mr Manthey said.

After Norris was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months, she shocked the court with a question to Mr Manthey.

“Your Honour, can I drive home today?” Norris asked.

Mr Manthey replied: “No. I am glad you asked that, because I have jailed that many people for walking out of court and driving home.”

