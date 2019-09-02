Dispute between two men ends in shooting

A TOWNSVILLE pub and a family home were shot at in an early morning attack in what police believe was a dispute between two men.

The Vale Hotel on Ross Ross River Rd was fired upon two times about 4am Sunday. Police believe the shooting happened after an altercation at the venue.

About 20 minutes later, a single shot was fired into a Cranbrook property on Undara Ave, while its occupants were inside.

Police confirmed no one was injured, but detectives spent much of yesterday morning inspecting a white car, that had what's understood to be a bullet hole near the petrol cap.

"We believe it's a dispute between two males known to each other," Townsville Police duty district officer Senior Sergeant Kyle Gould said.

Residents on the street were woken by the early morning bang and left shocked by what had occurred.

"I woke up about half past four to a gun shot, this big crack," a woman, who did not want to be named, said.

"I couldn't get back to sleep after that … it was really close."

Another neighbour said she heard a loud bang early yesterday morning, but thought nothing of it as her dog didn't respond.

"I (thought) okay, if something happens the dog normally gets up and barks, so I thought I was dreaming," she said.

A third neighbour said he was awake about 4am but didn't hear anything, but a visitor staying downstairs was woken by the bang.

"Nothing surprises me around here," he said.

Detectives spent the morning speaking to neighbours in the Cranbrook street, while a forensic officer gathered evidence from a nearby house.

Several cigarette butts were marked by police.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington called for Labor to back its tough gun crime laws in the wake of another shooting in Townsville.

"The LNP's proposed laws target armed criminals and people with a history of violence and include a 16 year sentence for a new offence specifically for drive-by shootings," she said.

"Queensland has some of the weakest gun crime laws in Australia and the LNP want them strengthened.

"I don't want innocent Queenslanders to be caught in the crossfire because Labor is soft on gun crime."

Detectives are appealing for anyone in the area who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have CCTV or dashcam vision to contact police.

The Vale Hotel declined to comment.

Investigations are continuing.

Policelink on 131 444.