Young actor Sebastian Athie who starred in a popular teen series for Disney Channel has died at the age of 24.
TV

Disney star dead aged 24

by Nate Day, Fox News
7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

Sebastian Athie, star of Disney Channel Latin America's TV series O11CE, has died at the age of 24.

His cause of death is not clear at this time.

The news of Athie's passing was confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America on Instagram on Saturday.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile remain forever," read the post, originally written in Spanish and translated by Google.

It continued: "With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastian Athie whom we will always remember for his great talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart."

The post concluded: "We accompany his family, colleagues, friends and fans in his farewell."

The actor's management team, Cristina Chaparro Management, shared the same post on its own page. Fox News has reached out for further comment.

O11CE - pronounced Once - followed a young man recruited to play soccer at a sports institute. Athie played a character named Lorenzo Guevara for the show, which has run for three seasons.

According to IMDb, Athie has only one other acting credit, having appeared in two episodes of La Rosa de Guadalupe, which translates to "The Rose of Guadalupe".

He appeared in the show's seventh and eighth seasons as Samuel and Neto, respectively.

 

Daniel Panitio, an actor who appeared in O11NCE alongside Athie, paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram, sharing a handful of pictures and videos of the actor.

Per Google Translate, the caption said: "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother, God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time it makes me feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Disney star dead aged 24

