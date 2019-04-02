Disney engagement rings now exist

You can now have the Disney proposal of your dreams with H. Samuel's princess-inspired engagement rings.

H Samuel has introduced a range of engagement rings inspired by Disney princesses. Picture: Instagram/HSAMUELJEWELLER

The Enchanted range features engagement rings in silver, gold and rose gold, each representing an iconic Disney princess.

Fans of the Little Mermaid can say 'I do' to an amethyst with shell embellishments, while Beauty & the Beast pieces unsurprisingly incorporate the iconic rose.

Meanwhile, more modern Disney films also feature with Merida's bow and arrow recreated in diamonds.

And, unsurprisingly, snowflakes feature heavily in the Frozen range of rings, while Mulan's band is crafted to emulate a stick of bamboo.

The Enchanted range features jewellery inspired by both modern and classic characters. Picture: Instagram/HSAMUELJEWELLER

But it isn't just Disney heroines that feature in the collection, with a few villains thrown in for those who have an alternative view of romance.

Ursula offers a black pearl and diamond ring, while a range of Maleficent-inspired pieces are set with dark stones and chrome.

Enchanted Disney fine jewellery diamond Cinderella ring, $2388. Picture: H. Samuel

Enchanted Disney fine jewellery diamond amethyst Rapunzel ring, $2388. Picture: H. Samuel

Enchanted Disney fine jewellery diamond Aurora ring $2755. Picture: H. Samuel

The collection ranges from $183 for the Maleficent ring to $4226 for the diamond morganite Aurora ring.

This is just the latest magical collection to be launched by H Samuel who delighted fans of the wizarding world with its Harry Potter range last year.

The posh line included gold-plated earrings, sterling silver necklaces and even Swarovski crystals.

Enchanted Disney fine jewellery amethyst Ariel ring, $2388. Picture: Instagram/HSAMUELJEWELLER

Enchanted Disney fine jewellery diamond Tiana ring, $2388. Picture: Instagram/HSAMUELJEWELLER

Shoppers could pick between buying a Golden Snitch, the Deathly Hallows, one of Ollivander's wands or a character like Dobby or Hedwig.

They could also buy one of the bracelets and start collecting charms like the Night Bus, flying car, Hogwarts Express, Sorting Hat and Harry's acceptance letter - addressed to "the cupboard under the stairs".

