‘Disheartening’: Low act against charity

Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre had thousands of dollars stolen off their boat clearly marked for turtle rescue.

OWNERS of a turtle rehabilitation charity have been left disheartened to find thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from one of their boats.

Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre co-owner Kim Van Oudheusden made the discovery on Saturday when she went to pick up the charity’s volunteers in Gladstone and noticed the seats had been lifted.

Then she discovered the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was gone.

On closer inspection she found the life vests and electric pump were also missing.

“It’s disheartening,” Ms Van Oudheusden said.

“Maybe they really needed it, we just don’t know.

“We just hope someone is honest and gives the items back.”

The missing EPIRB was worth about $1000 and is registered to the charity’s boat, deeming it useless to anyone else.

Poly the loggerhead turtle is one of the many turtles who has been rehabilitated and released Quoin Island.

The boat is marked for Turtle Rescue and has Quoin Island branding on it, making it clear the boat is owned by the charity.

This isn’t the first time items have been stolen from the turtle rescue boat.

Last year a GPS was stolen.

“You’re just trusting of people and you’d think nobody would steal something,” Ms Van Oudheusden said.

“The GPS we always take off the boat, but you can't take everything when you go off.”

As a not-for-profit the organisation cannot offer any monetary reward for the return of equipment.

Instead they’re offering anyone with information leading to the return of the stolen goods a chance to meet and greet the rescue turtles.

“We try to stay positive,” Ms Van Houdsen said.

“It’s just really disheartening when you get on the boat and see that.

“We just hope that we get our stuff back.”

Anyone with information about the missing items should contact the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation on 0408 431 304 or Policelink on 131 444.