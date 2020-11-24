Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
News

‘DISGUSTING’: Turtle washes up with arrow in its throat

Crystal Jones
24th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCALS have reacted with disgust after spotting a washed-up turtle with what appears to be an arrow embedded in its throat.

A woman who brought the image to the attention of the NewsMail said it was "disgusting" that someone had committed such an act.

The image is believed to have been captured in Woodgate this week.

It is not known if the turtle was already deceased when the object was stabbed into it.

Queensland's sea turtle varieties fall either into the vulnerable or endangered categories.

While some hunting is allowed for indigenous people, anyone acting outside of strict rules can be fined for causing death to vulnerable marine species.

In 2018, two men were fined $17,000 for killing two green turtles and a dugong off Hervey Bay.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Science urged anyone who had spotted unusual acts on wild animals - dead or alive - to call their reports line straight away.

Anyone with concerns can call 1300 130 372 and select option one.

More Stories

conservation environment sea turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Premium Content Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Crime Two of the offenders were just 16 at the time of the horrific incident.

        Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Premium Content Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Crime Christopher Michael Currie was found on Goondoon St, mouthing off at someone...

        How does Gladstone’s 2020 rainfall compare?

        Premium Content How does Gladstone’s 2020 rainfall compare?

        News The predicted La Nina climate pattern could bring higher volumes of above average...

        Gladstone Council records $2.7m operating deficit

        Premium Content Gladstone Council records $2.7m operating deficit

        News The result was a stark contrast to the previous financial year which yielded a...