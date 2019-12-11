Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s the trip of a lifetime for many international travellers, but Jade Woodland won’t forget her stay in Australia for a very gross reason.
It’s the trip of a lifetime for many international travellers, but Jade Woodland won’t forget her stay in Australia for a very gross reason.
Travel

‘Disgusting’: Shocking find in Brisbane hostel

by Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BACKPACKER has shared skin-crawling footage of bloodsucking parasites scurrying over a couch in the reception of a Brisbane hostel.

British traveller Jade Woodland, who has been in Australia on a working holiday visa since last year, claims to have found bedbugs on the grey sofa on Tuesday, when she and her boyfriend were checking out of the Nomads Brisbane Hostel.

Bed bugs feed on human blood and are often found hiding within beds.

Footage shot by Ms Woodland and provided to The Courier-Mail shows the parasites running over the couch and hiding in small crevices.

Ms Woodland claims she found bedbugs crawling around the couch in the reception of Nomads Brisbane Hostel. Picture: Jade Woodland
Ms Woodland claims she found bedbugs crawling around the couch in the reception of Nomads Brisbane Hostel. Picture: Jade Woodland

"We thought it was pretty disgusting and were concerned about them getting in our bags," she said.

"We even showed one of the other backpackers and she hopped up out of the chair and left the room."

Ms Woodland said she had seen numerous other travellers sitting on the couch, charging phones or waiting to checkout, during her stay there.

"So many people will travel through that hostel and potentially spread them all the way down the coast," she said.

Nomads' Brisbane hostel, where bedbugs were allegedly found by a British backpacker, is based in the City. Picture: Google Maps.
Nomads' Brisbane hostel, where bedbugs were allegedly found by a British backpacker, is based in the City. Picture: Google Maps.

The Courier-Mail has seen correspondence between Ms Woodland and Nomads Brisbane, who promised to destroy the couch and offered her free accommodation at their Sydney hostel.

"This really isn't neglect … the team work really hard there," the Nomads staffer told Ms Woodland over Facebook Messenger.

After The Courier-Mail contacted Nomads Brisbane for comment, Ms Woodland said the representative of the company sent her proof that the couch had been removed.

Nomads Brisbane Hostel has not responded directly to requests for comment.

backpacker bedbugs insects nomads brisbane hostel travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        premium_icon Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        Crime Anthony John Robert Featherstone refused bail after police alleged he was travelling into Gladstone with almost 180g of methamphetamines and 64g of cocaine.

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...

        IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.