‘Disgusting’ response to real booty selfie

A WOMAN has called out a man after he photoshopped a booty selfie she had shared on social media, claiming she would be "perfect" if she "cut the extra weight".

Canadian YouTube star Jen Brett took to Twitter to slam a message she received from a man who forwarded her a photo in which her butt had been photoshopped smaller.

"Someone did this to your pic and I gotta say cut the extra weight and you be perfect," the message read.

Sharing a screenshot of the message on Twitter, Brett wrote: "A guy really took the time out of his day to Photoshop me smaller?"

The shocked woman shared the message and photoshopped image on Twitter. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty

Brett said she "hated myself for years" as she previously wanted to be "small like that" before coming to terms with her body.

"But that's not me, it never will be and I don't want it to be either. I don't need editing. F**k YOU," she wrote.

Reaction to Brett's tweet was swift, with many in disbelief that the YouTuber could receive a message like that.

Who the hell shares a photoshopped picture of someone, and then says to that person, "yeah, try to mold your body like that, and you'd be awesome!" ? FFS... — L3_Libertine (@l3_libertine) January 11, 2020

Ew ew ew ew ew anyone thinking their opinion on YOUR body remotely matters to you and has their own ideal of what YOU should look like is DISGUSTING like I don’t even have words for this, how RUDE — 🥀Ree🥀 (@_digitalbath) January 11, 2020

Extra weight? They just edited it so your skin doesn't have any texture to it. It's completely normal for skin to look that way. Then trimmed the legs to not be shaped like normal legs? — Blotchkat (@blotchkat) January 12, 2020

second pic looks much better.... all natural baby 👅😋 — ᵏᵃʸˡᵉᵃ ッ (@kayliciakeys) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, others simply pointed out that it wasn't even a very good Photoshop job.

The photoshop makes you look unproportional, you look PERFECT the way you are now tf — kris🔟 (@kristennevanns) January 11, 2020

It doesn’t even look natural in the photoshop.... — jilliana (@jilliianaa) January 11, 2020

After her tweet blew up, Brett shared a post on Instagram, explaining how she had suffered from an eating disorder and had lost the "extra weight" the message had accused her of having as a result.

"But I've been there. I lost the 'extra weight'. I went to the gym every single day. Even on vacation cause no days off right?" she wrote.

"I lived off of egg whites and vegetables. And guess what? I still wasn't happy with myself."

Brett wrote that having "extra weight" meant that she was "able to have a life outside of the gym" and "eat food I actually enjoy".

"And most importantly, it's a big F**K YOU to my eating disorder. I'm not losing a damn thing," she concluded.