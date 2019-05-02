Menu
Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan speaking at the 2019 Dawson Debate on April 11, flanked by United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson.
'Disgusted in myself': candidate rejects social media posts

Zizi Averill
by
2nd May 2019 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
A DAWSON candidate admits he was "disgusted in myself" after a Facebook post emerged of him likening Muslims in the Australian parliament to the rise of the Nazi Party.

Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan said he no longer stood by the Islamaphobic comments he posted to social media seven years ago.

In July 2013 western Sydney MP Ed Husic became the first Australian to take his oath of office on the Koran.

Mr Bunyan shared an article about the use of Korans and Jewish bibles in the parliamentary swearing in ceremony, comparing it to the rise of Nazism in Germany.

He wrote: "This is how Hitler got into power. One person at a time. Soon they will control the parliament and we won't be able to do a thing about it. Wake up Australia! Wake up!"

In a similar post in April 2012, Mr Bunyan shared an article claiming Muslims had "brought us stupidity and ignorance, religious extremism and lack of tolerance, crime and poverty".

When approached this afternoon for comment, Mr Bunyan did not deny he made the posts, but said they were "inexcusable"

He said as a 26-year-old in 2012 he was a "younger man", and the posts no longer reflected his core values.

"I'm going to put my hand up and own it", he said.

Mr Bunyan said he was ready to face the fallout for his "regretful comments".

