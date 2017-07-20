DISGUSTED: Charity's letter to Garage Sale Day thief

BLUE Care Auxiliary secretary Merle Wilson has spoken out after a thief stole a number of items from the group's monthly garage sale.

The Blue Care Auxiliary is a community operation, with all its goods donated by members of the community.

The group's workers are all volunteers and the money they raise is used to provide extras for the residents of Hibiscus Gardens and Edenvale Nursing Homes, Meals on Wheels and the Blue Care Nurses who visit the sick and elderly in their homes.

The sales are held once a month in the form of a giant Garage Sale spanning Friday 7am to 3pm and Saturday morning.

Read the letter below:

On behalf of the Blue Care Auxiliary I would like to say to the low life person who stole two new men's watches, the one who stole the necklace and the one who stole the doll on Garage Sale Day, and also to the man who came at night and stole the motor mower, we have you all on tape.

Should any of you have the gall to come back to our future sales you will find one of our staff members following you every step of the way.

We are the cheapest place in town and how any of you can sleep at night knowing you have stolen from a charity is beyond me.

Yours sincerely,

Merle Wilson,

Secretary

Blue Care Auxiliary.