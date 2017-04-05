'Disgraceful': Teen's violent attack on 46-yo outside nightclub

A SCRAP between three women outside a Gladstone nightclub saw some old family drama brought to light in the Gladstone District Court yesterday.

Shakeera Ututaonga, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company.

The court heard on August 31, 2015, Ututaonga, and the co-offender were at Gladstone nightclub Mieplace, enjoying a night out on the town.

Ututaonga was on the dance floor with her uncle and the co-offender, when her uncle's girlfriend (the complainant) showed up at the nightclub about 1.30am to pick him up.

The 46-year-old (at the time) put her around arms her boyfriend, indicating it was time to go, however, Ututaonga pulled the complainant's arms away bending her fingers back and pulling her hair.

The act also left scratch marks on the woman's body.

Bouncers of the nightclub escorted Ututaonga's uncle and the complainant out of the nightclub, where they waited across the road for a taxi.

Ututaonga and the co-offender followed, starting another fight that saw the woman receive multiple blows to her face, extensions pulled out from her hair, scratches over her body and for a short time, she lay unconscious on the ground.

Ututaonga fled the scene with the co-offender as the complainant regained conciousness, an ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.

She was treated with a tetanus shot, ice packs and pain killers.

Those were the facts read out by the Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand.

Mr Le Grand said the complainant now suffered bouts of anxiety and depression and self-esteem issues.

He said as a result of the "violent, persistent and unprovoked attack” she could no longer run her home business salon in Gladstone.

"It must be noted that while the defendant was only 19 at the time of the offending, it is a more serious offence as she was in company,” Mr Le Grand said.

"The complainant was vulnerable, and the community deserves protection from this kind of offending.”

Barrister Tom Polley said his client, Ututaonga, was being "overly protective” of her uncle.

Mr Polley said prior to the incident, her uncle had an affair, which saw the end of the relationship with his former wife.

At the time of the offending, Ututaonga's uncle was trying to reconcile the relationship with his wife, so when his client saw the complainant put her arms around her uncle, she, being "protective and defensive”, was trying to stop the girlfriend giving him the attention, Mr Polley said.

"Unfortunately getting involved in something that had nothing to do her,” he said.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said it was less about being protective, and more like unnecessary violence.

He said the attack was disgraceful, and such violence had a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Mr Polley said while Ututaonga worked two jobs in Gladstone; one at a fashion boutique on Goondoon St, and behind the bar of a Dawson Hwy restaurant, her life goal was to work in the police or air force.

Judge Chowdhury said she might find it difficult to pursue a career in that field, as police "have had a gutful of drunken violence” and the defendant has contributed directly to it.

He said given Ututaonga had no criminal history, was working two jobs and had career and future goals, a prison term would not be necessary.

He ordered Ututaonga to serve a two year probation and 40 hours of community service.

"I hope to never see you in front of the courts again,” Judge Chowdhury said.

No conviction was recorded.