Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

‘Disgraceful’: Sam Neill slams airport

13th Jun 2019 5:30 PM

Sam Neill has a few words for Sydney airport, and the 71-year-old Kiwi actor is not happy.

Mr Neill, who is best known for his leading roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano, arrived into Sydney from Manila on Thursday morning.

But instead of collecting his bags, Mr Neill was met with lengthy delays at the baggage carousel after arriving into Sydney just before 10am on Thursday.

"Disgraceful luggage chaos this morning at Sydney Airport," Mr Neill wrote on Twitter. "One and a half hours wait for baggage from Manila (on) Cebu Airlines 5J41.

"Not even a busy morning."

Cebu Pacific is a Philippine low-cost airline based on the grounds of Manila. It is Asia's oldest budget or low-cost carrier airline, founded in 1988.

Mr Neill's tweet was met with sympathy, after some fellow passengers had experienced similar delays during previous trips.

"Love Sydney. Hate the airport," one person wrote.

"Sydney airport is the most infuriatingly mediocre airport I've ever been to," another added.

"Wow I thought it was bad when I waited 45 min there. Sydney luggage handling and delivery is woeful," another complained.

Sam Neill said the delays were ‘disgraceful’. Picture: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation TV.
Sam Neill said the delays were ‘disgraceful’. Picture: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation TV.

Last week, Neill attended the opening of the Sydney Film Festival at the State Theatre on Wednesday.

Mr Neill attended the world premiere of Rachel Ward's Palm Beach, a comedy-drama about a group of lifelong friends reuniting to celebrate a special birthday at the popular Sydney suburb.

The film stars Bryan Brown, Sam Neill, Greta Scacchi, Richard E Grant, Jacqueline McKenzie, Claire van der Boom, Aaron Jeffrey, Heather Mitchell, Matilda Brown and new faces Frances Berry and Charlie Vickers.

News.com.au has contacted Sydney Airport and Cebu Pacific Airlines for comment.

More Stories

airport baggage sam neill sydney sydney airport

Top Stories

    Adani megamine finally gets green light

    premium_icon Adani megamine finally gets green light

    Breaking The Adani megamine has finally been approved, with the green light given for the controversial Indian miner’s groundwater management plan.

    Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    premium_icon Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    News 'There are still 36 million people in the world who are blind'

    Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    premium_icon Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    News 'People who live in the regionals deserve world-class health care'

    READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    premium_icon READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    News Tickets went on sale today for Brisbane Roar's match in Gladstone.