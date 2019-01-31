'Disgraceful': Police officer hit by chair in attack

Kaitlyn Che Kim pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of assault a police officer, after she hurled a chair and hit an officer during a dispute at her home.

Kaitlyn Che Kim pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of assault a police officer, after she hurled a chair and hit an officer during a dispute at her home.

"I CANNOT believe what went through your mind.”

Those were the words a magistrate spoke to a Gladstone woman who fronted court for the violent assault of a police officer.

Police were called to the Toolooa home on January 6 about 4.15am following reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, Kim was yelling and swearing at people at the residence and police.

Police separated the group but Kim continued to yell.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the 27-year-old picked up a chair and threw it.

The chair hit a car, bounced off and hit a police officer in the head.

Sen-Const Selvadurai said Kim told police she was aiming for a member of the group and not the officer.

Constable Selvadurai said the person Kim said intended to throw the chair at was not near the group at the time.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was a hairdresser and recently moved to Gladstone.

She said on the day of offending she and friends were having drinks at the house when arguments started to break out.

"She snapped, she doesn't usually drink and she is ashamed,” Ms Ramos said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he held great concerns over Kim's use of a weapon.

"Your conduct is disgraceful, to pick up a chair in contemplation of using it...it begs belief,” Mr Kinsella said.

"I cannot believe what went through your mind.

"One would have thought you would have known better.” Mr Kinsella imposed a 12 month probation order and recorded a conviction.

"With three kids this is not going to be convenient for you, nor do I want it to be.”