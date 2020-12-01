Menu
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod at Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Crime

Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

by Brendan O’Malley
1st Dec 2020 4:50 PM
A prominent Gympie dentist temporarily banned earlier this year from treating patients has pleaded guilty to a string of assault charges, but 15 other charges have been dropped.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod will now be sentenced in February after the case was wrapped up in the first minutes of what was to have been a five-day trial.

On February 22 Herrod was suspended by the Queensland Health Ombudsman from treating patients until November 30.

His bail was enlarged and he will face sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on February 17.

The former Beachmere resident, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm, at Mothar Mountain near Gympie between July 12, 2014, and August 25, 2015.

