Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONVICTION APPEAL: Former educator Kenneth Ralph Ernst, who was jailed for historic sexual assaults against a teenage girl, has appealed his conviction.
CONVICTION APPEAL: Former educator Kenneth Ralph Ernst, who was jailed for historic sexual assaults against a teenage girl, has appealed his conviction.
News

Disgraced deputy principal launches appeal

Blake Antrobus
22nd Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Queensland deputy principal jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl has appealed his conviction.

Kenneth Ralph Ernst's matter was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Last September, the 60-year-old was jailed for three years for the historic sexual assaults.

During the 1990s, Ernst sexually abused the 13-year-old victim at several locations in Queensland in a series of "abhorrent, disgraceful and anti-social" acts.

He was an educator of 40 years at schools across the Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton and Cairns.

Ernst had served as Maroochydore State High School's deputy principal for more than 24 years until he was charged in 2017.

- NewsRegional

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

appeal cairns child sex abuse court court of appeal deputy principal education kenneth ralph ernst maroochydore queensland court rockhampton sexual assault sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How our sister city is faring during virus

        premium_icon How our sister city is faring during virus

        News Japan has recorded almost 11,000 cases of coronavirus, but how many have been in Saiki?

        PHAR OUT: Cops bust racehorse in Hwy sprint

        premium_icon PHAR OUT: Cops bust racehorse in Hwy sprint

        News “You don’t see that every day.”

        YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in their favourite pictures

        premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in their favourite pictures

        News IT WAS clear sunrises and sunsets dominated the genre of photographs sent in to The...

        Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Region's $200m tourism industry 'safe' from Virgin collapse

        News Coronavirus to be more damaging to Gladstone tourism than airline going into...