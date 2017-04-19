28°
News

'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock closure

Sarah Barnham
| 19th Apr 2017 10:01 AM
Manager of Brumby's Bakery, April Grant had her store broken into. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer
Manager of Brumby's Bakery, April Grant had her store broken into. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer Christopher Chan GLA130612BAKE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GONE are the days you can head to Brumby's in Gladstone for a cheese and bacon pie and chocolate milk.

It was announced by franchise owners Andrew and Felicity Davis yesterday that both Gladstone stores would be closing along with two Rockhampton stores.

All employees at each of these stories received a letter informing them they no longer had a job with the company going into liquidation.

The shock news sent Gladstone pastry lovers into a meltdown, with some residents going as far as to say they were devastated by the news.

Pete Mouril said it was the result of Gladstone being strung a "dud deal” in regards to business overall.

"Big promises on industrial contracts would lead to a housing shortage etc ... (But it was) the town and hard working people who invested got shafted,” he said.

"It is a national disgrace.”

Gladstone business owner and resident Vikki Miro Valle, commented on The Observer's breaking news Facebook post saying it was "scary” for small businesses.

"Another one bites the dust,” she said.

"If bigger companies are closing down, how can a small business like ours survive?

"Especially with this enormous electricity bill every month.”

Sandy Beak said more recently Gladstone Brumby's had donated food to local schools.

"Our local businesses are very giving to our community,” she said.

"This is so very sad.”

Leanne West said that it was an opportunity for the community to support businesses like Brumby's, rather than doing nothing and waiting for the news.

"My daughter loved working in these stores and we very much supported this business,” she said.

"Good luck Felicity and Andrew and thank you for giving my daughter a job for the last 12 months.”

Other comments on the Facebook post included deep condolences to the workers who lost their jobs.

The letter sent out to employees read that despite pouring the owners pouring their personal money into the company, rising electricity costs and rent had made it too difficult.

"It has got to a point where we have no more of our personal funds to keep propping the business up,” the pair said.

"As a business we have been struggling with a decline in customers and sales over the past 12 months.

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and both Felicity and I have been looking at many alternatives over the past several months, having many discussions with RFG (Retail Food Group) and other parties.”

They also apologised to their employees for not giving them ongoing employment, but thanked them for their work.

"We have appreciated the effort and energy everyone has put into their work and we are extremely regretful that we have to close,” they said.

"We wish you all the best and apologise again that we have not been able to give you ongoing employment.

"Please understand that this is also a very difficult time for Felicity and I, so if you have any questions, please email us so we can address your issues as we are able to.”

The two Gladstone stores were located at Stockland and the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre.

Retail Food Group - which owns Brumby's, among many other franchises, such as Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, and Pizza Capers - has been contacted for comment.

Gladstone Observer
'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock closure

'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock...

Residents says Gladstone's big investors are getting "shafted”, after the shock news that a popular Gladstone business has closed its doors.

Court warned high-profile child rapist could strike again

'HIGH RISK': Notorious child rapist Douglas Brian Jackway

Child rapist makes bid for freedom.

Gladstone man cut free from smashed car after driving high

Michael James Kilfoyle pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and one charge of driving while a drug was present in his blood.

Man tells magistrate he nearly killed himself while driving high.

BREAKING: Day of heartbreak as Gladstone's Brumby's stores close

Brumby's at the Valley Shopping Centre, Gladstone. File photo.

Heart-wrenching letter to workers revealed shock closure.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

EVER wanted to be in a movie with Lady Gaga? The singer has made it possible - if you're willing to pay of course.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

Grammy Award-winning band Train is heading to Australia for a series of shows this winter.

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train are headed Down Under.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $160,000 + GST

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR SALE. ARRANGE TO...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... MAKE AN OFFER!

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

PERFECT STARTER OPPOSITE YARALLA SPORTS CLUB...NO STRATA FEES!

1/47 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $139,000

Looking to downsize or simply purchase your first home then look no further than this ultimate easy care, low maintenance residence, within easy walking distance...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!