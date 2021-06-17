Hanson accused of fighting for tax cut for herself

Labor is accusing Pauline Hanson of trying to give herself and other older, high-income earners a $1500 tax cut in a late change to a controversial superannuation bill.

Opposition superannuation spokesman Stephen Jones blasted Senator Hanson's proposed amendments as a "disgrace".

But a One Nation spokesman said it was about encouraging older Australians looking to retire to be able to significantly increase their super without being penalised so they can "retire with grace".

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

Senator Hanson's amendment would increase the cap at which a 15 per cent concessional tax rate applies to superannuation contributions by $5000 to $32,500 for people aged 67. The cap then increases by $5000 a year each year until a person turns 71.

Senator Hanson, who turned 67 this year, earns more than $211,000 and 15.4 per cent super.

Increasing the cap by $5000 would decrease the amount of tax she pays on her superannuation by $1500 a year because contributions above the cap are charged at a higher tax rate.

The amendment is to a suite of Morrison Government superannuation bills which, among other changes, would "staple" workers to one superannuation fund, instead of changing funds each time they change employers.

The Government sought to rush the legislation through last night and is expected to attempt to pass it on Thursday morning, and will need One Nation's votes.

Mr Jones said the 11th-hour change would benefit high-income earners, including Senator Hanson.

"It's a disgrace if they have done a deal to give Pauline Hanson a tax break while selling workers down the river," he said.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt said it was "astonishing" that Senator Hanson was giving herself a pay rise "when battlers get nothing".

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

But a One Nation spokesman said it would allow Australians to increase their voluntary contributions, so someone earning $80,000 a year could salary sacrifice $20,000 without facing additional tax burdens.

"It is for older Australians to maximise their superannuation, allowing them to retire with grace and pay off their family home, it has no ulterior motive," he said.

Originally published as 'Disgrace': Hanson accused of fighting for tax cut for herself