Discussions relaunched on CQ airport merger

GLADSTONE Regional Council is again exploring options to merge airport operations potentially involving other regional airports and CQ organisations.

In May 2016, discussions commenced with airports at Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Emerald, the Whitsundays and Hervey Bay about forming a Regional Airport Corporation with the aim of improving efficiencies at all locations.

At the time, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett told media the Regional Airport Corporation Model was suggested by the Queensland Treasury Corporation.

What resulted from those discussions was a planned merge of operations between Fraser Coast (Hervey Bay), Central Highlands (Emerald) and Gladstone.

Cr Burnett said at the time, once the merged model was operational, other councils that pulled out would be knocking on the door to see how they could get involved.

Fast forward to September 2020 and the merged model never eventuated, but it is back on the agenda.

Cr Burnett said talks had again begun about merging airport operations, which did not involve council selling Gladstone Airport.

“Gladstone Regional Council is not looking at selling our airport,” Cr Burnett said.

“We have previously worked with neighbouring councils on a potential merger of operations. “While there was and is merit to joining forces, the proposal was shelved when a number of key partners withdrew from the discussions.”

A key stimulant in reigniting the talks was the significant impact of COVID-19 on regional Queensland Airports.

“Since COVID has significantly impacted airport operations the conversation has be reignited,” Cr Burnett said.

“Personally I believe a merger of a number of regional airports makes sense.

“Not a takeover by any one operator but a of joining forces to provide a more efficient airport operation with the potential for great flight and airline options for regional Queensland.”

Gladstone Airport is currently operated by an executive team comprising chief executive officer Mark Cachia, general manager operations Peter Friel and finance manager Shelley Stormonth.

The executive team is appointed by the board of directors, chaired by Adrienne Ward, and featuring, Dr Bradley De Bowes, councillor Rick Hansen, Leigh Zimmerlie, Tina Zawila and Graeme Kanofski.

Mark Cachia is the CEO at Gladstone Airport Corporation.

Since corporatisation on July 1, 2012, Gladstone Airport’s operation and management has been overseen by a board of independent non-executive directors appointed by its shareholder, the Gladstone Regional Council, the airport corporation states.

“The corporation was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Council pursuant to the Local Government (Beneficial Enterprises and Business Activities) Regulation 2010 (repealed) to receive transfers of assets and liabilities of the Council.”

The Gladstone Observer also contacted Gladstone Airport Corporation for comment but no response was received.

