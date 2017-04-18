28°
News

New net-free zones on the cards for Gladstone fishermen

Tegan Annett
| 18th Apr 2017 4:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CONTROVERSIAL fishing debate is set to be stirred up again when talks start on new net-free fishing zones in the Boyne River and other Gladstone fishing spots.

Gladstone's state member Glenn Butcher is set to start discussions around new net-free zones with Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne.

While Mr Butcher wouldn't say if he supported net-free fishing zones, he said, "I support having a look into it".

The Labor member received calls from recreational fishermen after Lake Awoonga overflowed and spilt thousands of the lucrative barramundi into the Boyne River.

He said they were concerned the barramundi would be targeted by commercial fishermen, and not enjoyed by everyone else.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will talk with Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne about the possibility of new net free zones in the Gladstone region.
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will talk with Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne about the possibility of new net free zones in the Gladstone region. Paul Braven GLA281016TOURISM

 

"We need to have a look at the community feedback, both from commercial fishers and recreational fishers," he said. "Bill Byrne has committed to get things rolling."

While it's still very early days, Mr Butcher said one possibility would be to make the Boyne River a net-free zone, but the mouth of the river exempt. He said this would allow commercial fishermen access to fish likely leaving the river and not targeted as often by recreational fishermen.

In 2015 the State Government left fishermen divided when it rolled out three new net-free zones across Queensland, including one stretching from Yeppoon to the northern end of Curtis Island.

It outraged commercial fishermen, with some giving up their occupation or relocating to fish other areas.

Concerns were also raised about restricted access to local seafood for central Queenslanders who don't fish.

But it was commended by some recreational fishermen, with promises also made that it would increase tourism.

Mr Butcher said the meeting would take place once Mr Bryne had settled flooding damage issues in his Rockhampton electorate.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  commercial fishing fishing glenn butcher

LIST: The 37 conditions Gladstone council imposed on Islamic Centre

LIST: The 37 conditions Gladstone council imposed on Islamic...

Gladstone Regional Council imposed 37 conditions before approving the planned Islamic Centre.

Uncertain future for 100+ CQ miners stood down

The Cook Colliery longwall.

JOBLESS CQ miners left with choice of tough options after mine flood

RSPCA Gladstone fundraising money stolen, office trashed

Team RSPCA Gladstone were broken into on Good Friday, with thieves stealing their Hot Cross Bun fundraising money.

'Pretty disappointed': RSPCA money stolen and office trashed.

New net-free zones on the cards for Gladstone fishermen

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher looks into new net free fishing zones.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

PERFECT STARTER OPPOSITE YARALLA SPORTS CLUB...NO STRATA FEES!

1/47 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $139,000

Looking to downsize or simply purchase your first home then look no further than this ultimate easy care, low maintenance residence, within easy walking distance...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!