New net-free zones on the cards for Gladstone fishermen

A CONTROVERSIAL fishing debate is set to be stirred up again when talks start on new net-free fishing zones in the Boyne River and other Gladstone fishing spots.

Gladstone's state member Glenn Butcher is set to start discussions around new net-free zones with Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne.

While Mr Butcher wouldn't say if he supported net-free fishing zones, he said, "I support having a look into it".

The Labor member received calls from recreational fishermen after Lake Awoonga overflowed and spilt thousands of the lucrative barramundi into the Boyne River.

He said they were concerned the barramundi would be targeted by commercial fishermen, and not enjoyed by everyone else.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher will talk with Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne about the possibility of new net free zones in the Gladstone region. Paul Braven GLA281016TOURISM

"We need to have a look at the community feedback, both from commercial fishers and recreational fishers," he said. "Bill Byrne has committed to get things rolling."

While it's still very early days, Mr Butcher said one possibility would be to make the Boyne River a net-free zone, but the mouth of the river exempt. He said this would allow commercial fishermen access to fish likely leaving the river and not targeted as often by recreational fishermen.

In 2015 the State Government left fishermen divided when it rolled out three new net-free zones across Queensland, including one stretching from Yeppoon to the northern end of Curtis Island.

It outraged commercial fishermen, with some giving up their occupation or relocating to fish other areas.

Concerns were also raised about restricted access to local seafood for central Queenslanders who don't fish.

But it was commended by some recreational fishermen, with promises also made that it would increase tourism.

Mr Butcher said the meeting would take place once Mr Bryne had settled flooding damage issues in his Rockhampton electorate.