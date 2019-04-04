Discovery Coast residents offered skills to prevent suicide

Project Seahorse is conducted by the Discovery Coast Wellness Group

DEALING with suicide is difficult but a new program hopes to equip people with the skills to help those in need.

Project Seahorse is conducted by the Discovery Coast Wellness Group and aims to raise awareness and community engagement around mental health.

One of the initiatives provided by Project Seahorse is the ASIST training.

This will be held this morning and tomorrow at the Miriam Vale CWA Hall.

It is an interactive course aimed to equip people with suicide prevention techniques.

Participants are taught; how to properly intervene in a case, discussion techniques, how to build a collaborative approach for safe outcomes, to gauge risk levels and identify resources to help people at risk.

Another course being held next month is SAFETalk.

Like ASIST it equips people with skills on how to identify those in the community who are at risk of contemplating suicide.

This program caters for those who can't commit to the full-day ASIST course - with sessions happening on one day over three hours.

Participants are also taught how to encourage people at risk to stay safe and seek help.

UnitingCare is supporting the Discovery Coast Wellness Group to deliver the program.

Child and Family Services CQ general manager Edwina Andrew said everyone could play a role in suicide prevention.

"The stigma associated with mental illness is a real concern in our community," Ms Andrew said.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring we support our family, friends and neighbours who are tackling adversity."

Ms Andrew said the service was pleased to support the work done by the Project Seahorse team.

There will be four SAFETalk sessions to be held in the Discovery Coast on May 15 and 17 at Miriam Vale, Captain Creek, Baffle Creek and Rosedale.

For more information about the courses being offered, contact Tracey Appledore on 0417757137.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 131114.