EXCITEMENT: Kathryn Apel and her friend, Pip Harry have been recognised in the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Awards Notables List.
News

Discovery Coast author could make coveted short list

Julia Bartrim
by
23rd Mar 2018 11:14 AM

DISCOVERY Coast author Kathryn Apel was on holiday in Singapore two weeks ago when she found out her verse novel Too Many Friends had been nominated by the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA).

Kathryn's book was chosen by the council for inclusion in its Notables List.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked, I didn't even have it on my raider," she said.

"The book is a story told in free verse poetry, about a little girl Tahnee, who tries to be a friend to everybody ... (but she finds out) she can't do all things for all people all the time."

Too Many Friends is Kathryn's fifth children's book and her third verse novel.

She said initially children might look at the book and dismiss it as poetry.

"But once they start reading it, it really just sweeps them away," she said.

It will be a nervous wait to find out if Too Many Friends will go on to make the Short List.

The Short List, drawn from the Notables list will be announced in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The 2018 winners will then be announced in August, to coincide with CBCA Children's Book Week.

CBCA is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation which aims promote literature for young Australians.

