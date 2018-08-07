Menu
PROGRESS: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Queensland Health executive director of Gladstone and Banana Jo Glover and CQ Hospital and Health chief executive Steve Williamson at Gladstone Hospital.
News

Discoveries delayed new hospital carpark

MATT HARRIS
by
7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE birthplace of Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was one of the reasons the opening of the Park St carpark at Gladstone Hospital was delayed.

Remains of the old maternity ward, which was knocked down during the 1980s, was found during the construction process along with another couple of surprises.

" People had been asking me why it took so long and we've had some issues during the process of getting the carpark done,” Mr Butcher said.

"We found the old hospital where I was born underneath where the carpark currently is now.

"Nobody knew that and it was pushed there many years ago and was found during the operation of clearing the ground.

"They also found a couple of natural water springs when they dug the carpark out as well.

"All this had to be mitigated and fixed and that's completed now.

"We can now move forward and in September we'll be calling for contractors on this new $42-million upgrade.”

The Park St carpark site at Gladstone Hospital pictured in August 2016.
Gladstone historian Paulette Flint said the old Gladstone hospital was knocked down and rebuilt in stages.

"The main entrance used to be on Kent St with the nurses quarters on the right as you came in,” she said.

"The maternity ward was built in 1953 and lasted until the mid-1980s.”

Gladstone Observer

