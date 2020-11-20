Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Product News

Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

20th Nov 2020 6:00 AM

What a year we've had! Based on the amount of Christmas decorations going up early, it seems everyone is keen to see out 2020 as soon as possible.

However, it's also been a year where many people have embraced the unusual and adapted to a new way of living, working, exercising, and more. More people have discovered new hobbies than ever before, tried cooking new dishes, watched different TV shows or read different books to what they'd normally like.

So, for the last edition of QCWA Ruth magazine for 2020, we decided to pay homage to this strangeness and celebrate the positives of the year that was - with a theme of 'embrace the unusual'.

Inside the Summer edition, you'll find stories about laughter yoga, wicker handbags in the shape of animals and fruit, unique wallpaper, rediscovering letter-writing, and more.

You'll also meet an inspiring woman who changed careers from prison nursing to fashion design and is the owner/operator of Hitchley & Harrow - a clothing line for country women, made by country women.

Find your copy of Ruth in newsagents now, and curl up with a cuppa and a great read.

hitchley and harrow qcwa ruth magazine unusual
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        Premium Content How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        News ‘It is rare for a rental property to remain available for more than 10 days.’

        Restaurant expansion to boast new views of harbour

        Premium Content Restaurant expansion to boast new views of harbour

        Food & Entertainment East Shores business reveals plans for upstairs dining to appeal to the younger...

        ‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

        Premium Content ‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

        Crime Evander Johasha Anderson said he didn’t like police entering his property.

        Free courses to help understand dementia

        Premium Content Free courses to help understand dementia

        News If your family or friends from Gladstone are suffering dementia, these courses are...