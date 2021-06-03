Discover region’s Indigenous history through unique tours

Gladstone Regional Council are offering community members the opportuntiy to participate in cultural heritage tours throughout the month of June.

Gladstone Regional Council are offering community members the opportuntiy to participate in cultural heritage tours throughout the month of June.

After successfully securing State Government funding, Gladstone Regional Council is offering free community cultural heritage tours.

The funding is courtesy of the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors to enhance resilience and recovery from the 2018 Central Queensland Bushfires in the Gladstone region.

The tours are designed to give the community the opportunity to learn more about the area’s traditional owners and their deep connection to country.

A light lunch is included with the tour, which takes about four hours, and will depart from the following locations:

– Agnes Water (Thursday, June 10) – pick up at 9.15am from Agnes Water Community Centre, returning about 1.15pm

– Baffle Creek (Friday, June 11) – pick up at 9.15am from Baffle Creek Community Centre, returning about 1.30pm

– Mount Larcom (Monday, June 14) – pick up at 9.15am from Mount Larcom Community Centre, returning about 1.30pm

– Boyne Valley (Wednesday, June 16) – pick up at 9.30am from Ubobo Discovery Centre, returning about 1.30pm.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the upcoming tours would highlight the First Nation history and heritage of the Gladstone region, with a few captivating stories told along the journey.

“These tours will not only take you to places of significance for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders but will also give insight to their management and use of country prior to European settlement,” Mr Burnett said.

“The tour provides an opportunity to learn about scar trees, natural medicines, language, culture and much more through the lens of the First Nation people.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Through the Queensland Government funding, the tours are free and include a short walk and discovery of Indigenous focal points, storytelling that will be delivered first-hand by a representative from the Traditional Owner groups, and other exciting information and knowledge shared by tour guides.”

Mr Burnett said the Cultural Heritage Tours would be a valuable resource to the communities affected by the 2018 Central Queensland bushfires.

“The tours enhance resilience and promote recovery in the community, through capacity building and sharing of local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge and promoting connection to the land they live on,” he said.

Tour bookings are required and can be made by contacting Council’s Community Engagement Centre via email info@gladstone.qld.gov.au or phoning 4976 6300.

More Gladstone Regional Council stories:

– New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

– Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

– Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct