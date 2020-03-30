Discount store’s toilet paper price promise

A DISCOUNT store is losing cash on every square of toilet paper, but Silly Solly's has promised prices will remain low in Queensland's time of need.

Silly Solly's founder and consultant Solly Stanton said he had resisted putting up prices, even as shoppers strip the shelves.

"Most of our customers survive week to week on a budget and rely on our everyday convenience essentials specials with nothing in store costing more than $5," Mr Santon said.

"It costs us $6 to get the toilet paper up north and we are happy to sell it to our customers at $5."

"We will keep practising these cores values in turbulent times. Nothing has changed in our business."

Mackay Silly Solly’s store manager Kylie Darko restocks some shelves. Photo: Tony Martin

Silly Solly's Mackay assistant manager Kylie Batchelor said customers had been clearing the shelves of all toilet paper, cleaning supplies and hand sanitiser over the past two weeks.

"The toilet paper is gone within an hour," Ms Batchelor said.

The "panic buying" was distressing for the full-time worker and mother, who said she was not always able to find her essential supplies.

"My kids have to get whatever they get," she said.

While some elderly shoppers were forced to go without toilet paper for four weeks, Ms Batchelor said she had to stop other families trying to buy five packs at once.

Unlike other supermarkets, she said Silly Solly's had avoided any toilet paper price hikes.

