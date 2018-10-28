Popular discount store's comeback

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: Silly Solly's Manager Carole Churchward was excited about the store's first birthday in Gladstone.

IT MIGHT have a silly name but the business owners know what they are doing when managing the 'Nothing Over $5' store franchise.

Silly Solly's in the Kirkwood Shopping Centre is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the reopening of the discount store.

The 'you'll never pay full price again!' catchphrase familiar to bargain shoppers almost 20 years ago has now made a comeback.

The relaunch of the Silly Solly's franchise started in Gladstone last year and store numbers have grown in north Queensland since then.

Chief Executive Officer and managing director Brad Walton said the previous year has been a busy one with the Gladstone store opening and others since then.

"Definitely the business has grown since it reopened here in Gladstone last year," Mr Walton said.

"Since then there has been another 10 open up and looking at another four before Christmas.

"The popularity of the Gladstone store has out grown its capacity to hold enough stock and we are looking around for a bigger location."

The one-year anniversary will be a low key celebration due to the busy expansion of the Gladstone store and franchise.

"We are gearing up for Christmas and the great thing about the discount store is it won't cost much to celebrate the festive season," Mr Walton said.

Silly Solly's business consultant and original owner Solly Stanton said it was good to see the Gladstone store celebrate its one-year anniversary.

"It's tough out there at the moment with the cost of living going up and this bargain shop can help out by making it affordable for customers," he said.

"Gladstone has been good here and we are looking for a bigger store format of around 1000 sqm to expand because our stock is turning over so quickly."

Mr Stanton said a mega-store set up in Gladstone would mean more jobs regionally.