Discount dresses and bargain ball gowns on show

AS SCHOOL prom planning gets closer an unlikely shop is offering the opportunity to get more for less.

The Billabong Op Shop will host a pre-loved ball gown and formal dress fashion parade today at 10am.

Aimed at helping those on a budget, the fashion parade also benefits the local community with funds raised going to the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

With no gown priced over $15 the event presents as a chance to save money for school proms or other formal events.

Store manager Dell Parter is organising the event with store volunteers while the fashion will be modelled by local volunteers.

She has run the shop for nine years.

Ms Parter said the idea came about because of the shop's growing supply of dresses.

"I enjoy meeting people and talking to people and it keeps me young," Ms Parter said.

Other clothing will be on sale from as little as $2.

The store also sells a range of goods.

Money raised by the op shop has previously gone towards supporting local groups.

Groups have included Calliope Hack and Pony Club, the SES and local fire brigades.

Doors open from 9am with fashion parade from 10am and morning tea to follow.

Entry will be a gold-coin donation.