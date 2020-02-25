Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

Rachel Dickey, Lisa Plumridge, Madisyn Ninness and Craig Dickey are excited for the Grass Roots Camp for Kids at Tanyalla recreation Centre in March. Picture: Sam Reynolds

Rachel Dickey, Lisa Plumridge, Madisyn Ninness and Craig Dickey are excited for the Grass Roots Camp for Kids at Tanyalla recreation Centre in March. Picture: Sam Reynolds

IN AN era where social media has taken over people’s lives, two local mums are joining forces to help kids reconnect with nature.

Lisa Plumridge, of Life By Your Design, and Rachel Dickey, of Proud Peacock, are facilitating an overnight camp at Tanyalla Conference Centre on March 21-22.

The camp will be digital-free and involve a variety of activities.

Ms Plumridge said spending time outdoors, away from games and social media, would be beneficial for kids.

She said it was about connecting with the earth and balancing out negative and positive ions.

“A lot of parents are saying their children can’t sleep or have anxiety or something else,” Ms Plumridge said.

“A lot of that is because they’re not connecting with mother Earth.”

Craig Dickey, Madisyn Ninness, Lisa Plumridge and Rachel Dickey are excited for the Grass Roots Camp for Kids at Tanyalla Conference Centre in March

Ms Dickey said the camp would help bring children aged 9-12 together with hands-on activities.

“We’re trying to bring as much to the camp as we can in terms of reaching kids on levels that might just ignite something special within themselves,” she said.

“It’s about learning about connecting with yourself and with others.”

Ms Dickey said the kids would love the campfire and storytelling because many “wouldn’t know what it feels like to sit around a campfire”.

Ms Dickey’s husband, Craig, will also help facilitate the camp.

Ms Dickey hopes children will bond over the experience and make new friends.

“It’ll allow that social human interaction without being in a world of social media,” she said.

Madisyon Ninness, 18, knows all too well the effect social media can have on young people.

“I think the communication is so different now because we’ve had that lack of being outdoors,” Ms Ninness said. “We’re so involved in this internet world.”

The Grass Roots Camp For Kids aims to change that and reintroduce young people to the world outside.

Registrations close March 13. Visit the event’s page on Facebook.