Menu
Login

Minoli’s Raw Pastry Disaste
TV

Disaster on MasterChef ‘devastates’ judges

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Jun 2021 7:07 AM

The MasterChef Pressure Test is an unusual one, and one that a contestant unfortunately fails.

The judges had told the winning team they were to spend the night writing the recipe for their own Pressure Test. The dish needs to be sweet, contain vanilla, and the judges need to get that same "wow" feeling the contestants experience during normal Pressure Tests.

At stake is a huge reward. The top two from the Pressure Test will be given the opportunity to battle it out in the biggest ever immunity challenge on MasterChef Australia.

When Minoli, Tommy, Kishwar, Justin and Linda enter the MasterChef kitchen they are surprised to be told the judges will not be with them during the cook. And, during the tastings, the judges won't know who has cooked each dish. However, the contestants won't be left by themselves. They will be mentored by pastry chef Darren Purchese. They have two hours to cook.

Minoli opts for a classical dish and makes a pineapple tarte tatin with a proper puff pastry, and a vanilla bourbon ice cream.

Minoli's puff pastry is completely undercooked. Picture: Channel 10
Minoli's puff pastry is completely undercooked. Picture: Channel 10

She is keen to show off some technical skills for the judges today. Darren is excited about it but wonders if she will have time enough to make the pastry from scratch? Minoli spends too long preparing her pineapple and doesn't get her pastry in the oven in time, which means the judges receive a dish that is unfinished.

Jock is devastated for Minoli. Picture: Channel 10
Jock is devastated for Minoli. Picture: Channel 10

Minoli pushes herself to the limit, making puff pastry from scratch isn't easy.

The judges were so exited to tuck into her pineapple tart tartin, but are devastated to learn her pastry is undercooked.

The judges don't know who cooked the dish. Picture: Channel 10
The judges don't know who cooked the dish. Picture: Channel 10

"I'm devastated for whoever made this," says Jock. "It's as raw as raw can be. That's not even close. It's just raw".

 

 

 

Originally published as Disaster on MasterChef 'devastates' judges

More Stories

masterchef

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power station claws its way back a month after explosion

        Premium Content Power station claws its way back a month after explosion

        News A month after a catastrophic explosion at Callide Power Station in Biloela wiped out power to much of Queensland, progress is gradually being made on restoring...

        Planned burn of Boyne Island bushland

        Premium Content Planned burn of Boyne Island bushland

        News Some residences in Boyne Island may be impacted by smoke as the result of a...

        Innocent image marks major milestone for Biloela girls

        Premium Content Innocent image marks major milestone for Biloela girls

        News For the first time in years, the two young girls have been spotted out and about in...

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.