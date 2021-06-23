The MasterChef Pressure Test is an unusual one, and one that a contestant unfortunately fails.

The judges had told the winning team they were to spend the night writing the recipe for their own Pressure Test. The dish needs to be sweet, contain vanilla, and the judges need to get that same "wow" feeling the contestants experience during normal Pressure Tests.

At stake is a huge reward. The top two from the Pressure Test will be given the opportunity to battle it out in the biggest ever immunity challenge on MasterChef Australia.

When Minoli, Tommy, Kishwar, Justin and Linda enter the MasterChef kitchen they are surprised to be told the judges will not be with them during the cook. And, during the tastings, the judges won't know who has cooked each dish. However, the contestants won't be left by themselves. They will be mentored by pastry chef Darren Purchese. They have two hours to cook.

Minoli opts for a classical dish and makes a pineapple tarte tatin with a proper puff pastry, and a vanilla bourbon ice cream.

Minoli's puff pastry is completely undercooked. Picture: Channel 10

She is keen to show off some technical skills for the judges today. Darren is excited about it but wonders if she will have time enough to make the pastry from scratch? Minoli spends too long preparing her pineapple and doesn't get her pastry in the oven in time, which means the judges receive a dish that is unfinished.

Jock is devastated for Minoli. Picture: Channel 10

Minoli pushes herself to the limit, making puff pastry from scratch isn't easy.

The judges were so exited to tuck into her pineapple tart tartin, but are devastated to learn her pastry is undercooked.

The judges don't know who cooked the dish. Picture: Channel 10

"I'm devastated for whoever made this," says Jock. "It's as raw as raw can be. That's not even close. It's just raw".

Originally published as Disaster on MasterChef 'devastates' judges