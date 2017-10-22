Disaster funds now available for flood-affected residents

Road sections at the corner of Murphy Rd and Baldaw Rd washed away in rapid water.

A COMMUNITY recovery coordination centre has been established in Gladstone - and immediate hardship assistance and support services are now available to people directly affected by the recent extreme weather and flooding.

State Government staff are out on the ground to assess damage to agricultural production, particularly vegetable and grain crops, which were almost ready to harvest in areas where the rain was heaviest.

Residents in the southern Gladstone region affected by heavy rainfall and flooding may receive $180 per person and up to $900 for a family of five or more.

Communities Minister Shannon Fentiman said 19 Ready Reserve staff had been deployed to affected areas to help people access grants and the support they need to assist with their recovery.

"Grants are designed to meet people's immediate needs, including accommodation and food," she said.

Suburbs activated include Agnes Water, Bororen, Boyne Valley, Captain Creek, Colosseum, Deepwater, Euleilah, Lowmead (including Baffle Creek), Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Seventeen Seventy and Turkey Beach.

Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said assistance would be provided through joint funds between the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Queensland Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said there had been extensive damage to roads as a result of severe flooding.

Funds will also be allocated to Gladstone Regional Council and North Burnett Regional Council to restore damaged infrastructure.

Claims will be available seven days after the approval of grants.