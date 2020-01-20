Menu
News

'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears. 

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission. 

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said. 

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba. 

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba. 

toowoomba business toowoomba development
Toowoomba Chronicle

