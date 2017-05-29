27°
'Disappointing': Thieves steal part of $5K community project

Tegan Annett
| 29th May 2017 6:20 PM
CRUEL BLOW: Coleen Krapkat and the team that was involved in the Seven Day Makeover at Mt Larcom.
CRUEL BLOW: Coleen Krapkat and the team that was involved in the Seven Day Makeover at Mt Larcom. Mike Richards GLA270417MAKE

EFFORTS to build community spirit in Mount Larcom have been tarnished by brazen thieves who stole items used in a town makeover project.

More than 40 volunteers were involved in the Seven Day Makeover in Mount Larcom in April, where they decorated a park and other public spaces.

But the community spirit wasn't celebrated by all, after a chair (pictured) and upcycled bathtub were stolen from the park on May 19.

The Gladstone Regional Council funded week-long project challenged volunteers to revitalise Mount Larcom's public spaces using $5000 and upcycled materials.

Council's strategic community inclusion officer Luis Arroyo said it was "disappointing” someone had stolen what volunteers worked hard on.

But Mr Arroyo said the council was committed to Mount Larcom, and hoped the theft wouldn't have lasting impacts or leave locals with a negative outlook.

"The biggest change that the community has had is this can-do attitude,” he said.

"But when someone steals off you it can send you two or three steps backwards.

"We feel sorry for what has happened.”

Mr Arroyo said the council was working with Mount Larcom residents to form a community plan for the region, focused on inviting visitors to stop by and relax.

"The strategy is about retaining people who are on their way north or south to just explore the activities that Mount Larcom has to offer,” he said.

Mount Larcom police officer in charge Senior Constable Kyle Ostapovitch said they were appealing for public information to help find the thieves.

"It'd be a real shame if it's a local, because people worked really hard on that,” Snr Const Ostapovitch said.

Anyone with information should contact Mount Larcom police on 49751102, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

