‘Disappointed’: Popular CQ music festival canned for 2020

Cheap Fakes performed at Boyne Island's Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival 2019. Pictured: lead singer Hayden Andrews

A POPULAR Boyne Island music festival has been canned for 2020 with organisers quoting COVID-19 restrictions and the recent outbreak in Melbourne as their reasons.

Normally the start of July would be when Under The Trees announces their first wave of artists and where to get tickets but instead this year organisers are announcing a cancellation.

Festival organiser Gaston Boulanger said last week the committee received festival guidelines under COVID-19 restrictions which they felt did not suit the festival.

“We need extra space but we also need extra measurements to guarantee physical distancing,” Mr Boulanger said.

“We need a lot more volunteers to manage that which we don’t have and the time is limited.”

Gaston Boulanger and Christine Holden preparing for last year's Under the Trees festival.

He said the situation in Melbourne heavily influenced the decision.

“You can see how fragile the whole situation is,” he said.

“If that didn’t happen and Gladstone stayed on the zero (cases) line you have a complete different story.

“But you can see how quick things (change).”

Z-STAR performed at Boyne Island's Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival 2019. Pictured: Zee Gachette

He said the most disappointing part was not being able to provide a venue for artists.

“We had all the artists booked for the festival, we did that really early in the year before COVID,” he said.

“We regret that we can’t give the artists a showground or a place to perform or to make some money, that sector has been hit really hard.”

He said the committee will now begin planning the 2021 event to be held on September 18.