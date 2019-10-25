‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

Peter Ross had his boat, Kayak and Trailer stolen from his holiday home in Boyne Island. He said none of them are worth much in money but hold deep sentimental value.

EACH Christmas Peter Ross takes his grandchildren crabbing in the family tinny but this year a trip might not be possible.

Mr Ross’s boat, kayak and trailer were stolen from his holiday home on Island Esplanade at Boyne Island last week, despite everything being locked with chains and padlocks.

The custom-made tinny has been in the Ross family for 28 years, the kayak even longer. Neither have a large monetary value but their sentimental value is priceless.

“It’s all the places and enjoyable times you’ve had with it,” Mr Ross said.

“The kayak was my mother’s who is 90 (today). She’s now out in Edenvale with dementia.”

Mr Ross said he felt the theft was an “invasion of privacy”.

“I’m disappointed and angry,” he said.

“They’ve had to go through three sets of padlocks.

“It was only two weekends ago we were out fishing in it.”

STOLEN: Have you seen this boat?

Mr Ross said shade hutches and an esky were also stolen from the shed.

He said the boat was highly recognisable with a distinctive set of handrails and extra seating due to previously being registered for commercial use.

“With Christmas coming up we’d normally go down and stay (in Boyne Island) for a month or two and put crab pots out, go fishing and take the kids out,” Mr Ross said.

“The boat’s not there to do that now because someone has stolen it.”

Peter Ross had his boat, Kayak and Trailer stolen from his holiday home in Boyne Island. He said none of them are worth much in money but hold deep sentimental value.

Tannum Sands acting officer in charge Sergeant Kevin Whicker said the items were stolen from a property on Island Esplanade between October 14-19.

He said it was believed the property had been locked and that offenders managed to break in with a chain.

Sgt Whicker said police were searching for a 4.3m boat, a redco trailer and a Hobie Lanai Kayak taken from the property.

He said the suspects and whereabouts of the goods were unknown.

Anyone with information should contact Tannum Sands Police 4979 9444, police link 131 444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.