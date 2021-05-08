‘Disappearing above asking price’: First homebuyer fears

BY the time he felt ready to secure his "forever home", house prices had skyrocketed and first home buyers had flooded the market.

But, after six months of scouring the Ipswich property market, Kane Ramon was able to celebrate the purchase of his first home in Yamanto.

Despite having already saved a hefty deposit, the 33-year-old felt at times home ownership might evade him forever.

During his search, Mr Ramon saw houses selling within days of hitting the market, often for prices above what was listed.

"I did find a property I liked but they were asking a bit too much and then looked at another three," he said.

"A lot of the houses I looked at were under contract within four or five days of reaching realestate.com."

Mr Ramon grew up on Yamba acreage and had his heart set on space.

"I always wanted land so I wouldn't have neighbours literally on my back doorstep as well as a decently sized house as I one day will want a family," he said.

First homebuyer Kane Ramon bought his "forever home" in Yamanto.

"With the type of property I was looking for, I did get to the stage where I thought nothing (affordable) would pop up.

"A lot of places were disappearing above asking price and, in my opinion as a builder, they were already asking too much."

Mr Ramon said he had saved a deposit a few years earlier, before joining the Defence Force, but it wasn't until moving to Ipswich for work that he felt "at home".

"I looked around Deebing Heights, Ripley, Yamanto, Churchill and Raceview," he said.

When he found a place that ticked all his boxes, he put an offer on it before even inspecting it.

"I went straight in to the real estate," he said.

"The owner accepted my offer but they were also happy to wait for me to inspect the property - they did hold it for me."

He accepted the keys to his house on April 16 and has already begun working on turning the 1981 house into a home.

"There's a lot of things I want to do to it myself - I've already started knocking out walls," he said.

"I've knocked out two walls in the kitchen so the dining room, lounge room and kitchen are open plan with an island bench."

