Disability start-up looking for funding or investment

DALE Reardon is a lawyer by training but he hasn't practised for several years.

Instead he has been working hard to promote his new start-up, which has people with disabilities in mind.

Mr Reardon started My Disability Matters in November last year to provide a safe and positive space for people with disabilities to share information.

"Out on Facebook and Twitter, people with disabilities can suffer a lot of harassment and trolling,” he said.

He says a common problem for people with disabilities is loneliness (due to often limited transport options and access to social events) and his website is designed to provide social connections.

So far he has had a positive response from the disability community with his social network club attracting over 2200 members.

His goal is to eventually create a business which can employ people with disabilities but he is having trouble securing funding to make this vision a reality.

"The moment you mention disability, (people) think charity, not for profit ... but while we genuinely want to provide those services, we do want to make (the organisation) self-sustaining and profitable as well,” he said.

He believes his business idea has fallen into a funding gap:

"We are caught between what's become very trendy, social enterprises ... providing an online community is not quite sexy enough for those investors ... the standard technology investors don't see the profit potential once they know they're dealing with the disability sector,” he said.

He believes his lack of success so far in securing funding is because people hold the belief that disabled people have no money and that therefore there is no point in advertising to this community.

"But,” he says, "all disabled people have a mother, a father, a sister, a brother, we are building a targeted, niche community which would reach all the people that (the advertiser is) after.”

Mr Reardon, has been visiting Queensland these past few weeks in his campaign to secure funding.

He has met with the Queensland disabilities services minister, Coralee O'Rourke and the small business minister, Leeanne Enoch, but says they did not express an intention to support his business idea.

Mr Reardon is no stranger to adversity.

Having lost his sight at age 17, he went on to successfully complete a law degree at the University of Tasmania during the 1980s.

He was only the second blind student to attend the university.

Clearly a determined person, he is hopeful that perseverance will pay off for him with his latest venture.

