Dirty Origin act sparks ‘grub’ accusation

Cameron Munster has defended himself after copping heat from footy fans who accused the Maroons star of a dog act towards a NSW rival.

Cameron Munster has apologised for a "cheap shot" on NSW forward Liam Martin as he became one of three Queensland players charged in a miserable night for the Maroons.

The Blues charged to a 50-6 victory in Townsville as Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and Brian To'o ran riot in the State of Origin series opener.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, a frustrated Munster lashed out with his boot and kicked Martin in the guts when he was trying to get back to his feet after making a tackle. He'll cough up a $1150 fine with an early guilty plea after being slapped with a grade one contrary conduct charge.

Front-rower Moe Fotuaika risks a one-match ban for his late shot on Latrell Mitchell that momentarily stunned the Blues centre and left him gasping on the ground, while winger Kyle Feldt was also put on report for a high tackle that left Cameron Murray looking a little groggy.

Munster's brain snap brought back memories of Melbourne's loss to the Roosters 2018 grand final when he kicked Joey Manu. The Storm star was apologetic for lashing out at Martin, but denied he has a dirty element to his game.

"I obviously didn't like what he had done and he got under my skin and being the competitive person that I am (I kicked him)," Munster said. "It wasn't a full kick or anything like that, there was no malice in it whatsoever.

"Look I will leave that to the judiciary and see if they feel it was necessary.

"I am a very competitive person and yeah he got under my skin but in no way or form or shape did I want to go out there and hurt him.

"You can tell there was no full swing, it was more me trying to get him off me.

"To be completely honest I didn't really think there was too much malice in it.

"I came off the field and some of the boys and some of the coaches were talking to me about it and I didn't really remember it to be honest."

Munster played down the incident and maintained he was simply trying to get away from Martin.

"It doesn't look too good but I know deep down I didn't try to fully kick him. If I fully tried kicking him I can assure you he would've been on the floor," he said.

"I'm sure anyone would be on the floor if anyone tried to full swing kick you and he got back, he was all over me and I just wanted to get him of me.

"I was frustrated with my kick and yeah I wouldn't say I lashed out but I was trying to get him off me. You can tell I wasn't trying to full swing kick him in the stomach.

"If Liam is listening then I'm sorry if he thinks there's any malice in it."

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Munster added: "I know the person I am, I'm kicking myself because I don't want to be in that category of being a grub. I've made my bed and I need to lie in it. I know deep down I don't go out to kick anyone in the guts or in the head."

However, not everyone agreed with the Maroons five-eighth.

Martin has no hard feelings towards Munster, telling NRL.com it was just part of what can sometimes happen in the Origin arena.

"It's Origin so I was just trying to get stuck into him as best as I could," Martin said. "I can't really repeat what I said to him. I just gave him a bit of a spray. He gave me a bit of spray back and grabbed me. We did a bit of a dance and that was it.

"Nothing in it, just typical Origin. You're trying to get under each other's skin a bit and that's all it was."

Pre-match there were fears the NRL's crackdown on high shots - which has seen players sin-binned and sent off for contact to the head - would ruin Origin. But it wasn't to be as the game flowed freely.

However, there were some incidents that left people wondering if the interstate clash was being officiated differently to the regular season - something the NRL assured fans would not be the case.

Former footballer turned commentator John Gibbs told ABC: "I can't be pedantic, but this has been interpreted differently to NRL, and that's a good thing."

Joe Ofahengaue barrelled over NSW fullback James Tedesco off the ball as he prepared to catch a bomb, prompting ABC commentator Andrew Moore to say: "He should be sin-binned because that was the most blatant one we've seen!"

Feldt was also fortunate not to be punished more harshly, put on report for a high shot on Murray rather than sent off the field for 10 minutes.

NRL writer Jason Oliver tweeted there was a "slow softening of the rules leading into Origin".

"We will be told that the best players in the game are better at tackling lower but that game was definitely refereed differently to the last month," he added.

Journalist Mark Gottlieb wrote: "So we've gone back to the old rules for #stateoforigin. Just putting players on report for 'high shots' instead of sending them to the bin. Why can't we have that in the #nrl too?"

NSW coach Brad Fittler was a big fan of the refereeing.

"I thought the ref did a really good job," Fittler said. "He was under a lot of pressure from the point of view of everything that everyone has been talking about, so you have got to applaud that.

"I thought both teams did a really good job of not putting that much pressure on him."

Originally published as Dirty Origin act sparks 'grub' accusation