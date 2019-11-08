Dirt Cheap win richly deserved

Jodi Dyer, Camilo Sabariz and Tammy Sabariz from Dirt Cheap won best retail with less than 10 staff and best individual service at the 2019 Best in Business awards.

THEIR name may be Dirt Cheap but there are no dirty deeds at this business.

The landscape materials and supplies store won Best Retail with less than 10 staff and Best Individual Service for staff member Jodi Dyer at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Manager Tammy Sabariz said they were overwhelmed by the win.

“We didn’t think we had a chance at all,” Mrs Sabariz said.

“We had butterflies all day because the competition was so great, there’s a lot of good small businesses in town.”

The business has operated for 12 years and has four staff. It started with one truck and one bobcat and expanded from there.

Mrs Sabariz said the biggest challenge of having a small team was spreading out the staff.

“We provide products and services to the Gladstone community that they need and that they really want,” she said.

“It’s a challenge to cover all areas of the business but I think we’re doing that pretty well.”

She said resilience, being ahead of the game and knowing what was going on in the community were what helped keep their doors open.

However she said it was their dedicated service that led to the awards.

“We go over and above for your customers,” she said.

“It’s not like they’re just here to grab their product and go, they come in have a chat.”

Staff member Jodi Dyer was also a winner at the awards, receiv­ing Best Individual Service.

“I was very shocked but really honoured” Ms Dyer said.

“It’s really great to see that feedback and recognition.”

She believed it was making connections with customers that led to the win.

“It’s not just someone walking in and taking their order,” she said.

“It’s about listening. We have a chat, we have a laugh with them and in most cases it turns into a really good customer relationship.”

She said she was honoured the store’s customers had nominated her for the award.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised because you do put a lot of hard work into the day-to-day,” she said.

“To have other people recognise you’re doing a good job is really good.”