Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

A dirt bike thief filmed himself and his co-accused bragging about the theft on a tablet before being arrested just days later, a court heard.

Ezekiel James Martin, 23, pleaded guilty to enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and unlawful use of motor vehicles.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Martin’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The victim was away on Christmas holidays between December 14 and 27 last year.

At some point between those dates, Martin and his co-offender attended the victim’s address and removed a blue Yamaha dirt bike, a helmet and a TV from her shed and house.

On December 27 around 1.50am, Gladstone police were patrolling Glenlyon Rd, Sun Valley when they observed an unregistered dirt bike with two riders.

Police attempted to intercept the dirt bike, however, it evaded them before the riders dumped the bike and ran into nearby bushland.

Police recovered the dirt bike and checks revealed it was the stolen blue Yamaha, with a Samsung tablet also found.

Police checks on the tablet uncovered videos, dated Boxing Day 2020, of Martin and co-accused laughing about how they had stolen the dirt bike.

On January 8, 2021 Gladstone police attended an address in Kin Kora and arrested Martin and his co-offender.

Martin was offered an opportunity to interview, however, declined and later released on bail.

Mr Manthey said he had considered Martin’s six page criminal history and two page traffic history when he handed down his sentence.

Martin had been in police custody since January 8 due to prior offending, however, he could not declare that as time served.

Martin was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment with an immediate parole eligibility date with convictions recorded.

