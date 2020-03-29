Director pleased with championship

GOLF: Yesterday's final round of the Gladstone Golf Club Championship produced stellar drives, putts, chips out of bunkers and "out of jail" shots out of the rough.

About 150 players from the women and men A, B and C-grades kept their distances and applied stringent COVID-19 regulations in what was an ideal day for golf.

Gladstone Golf Club director of golf Kane Nusteling said it was a great final day of the four-round championship that started with rounds one and two last weekend. The coronavirus restrictions affected one player from interstate.

"The leader of the A-grade men Ray Foster is from Gladstone originally but working in Western Australia and when the borders closed, he had to get back to WA," Nusteling said.

Trying weather and the pandemic made for a challenging time at the club.

"The course was in great condition and obviously was prepared under trying conditions with the weather and of course the virus," Nusteling said.

All results of the championship are on the Gladstone On Course Golf Shop Facebook page.

Golf competitions and social games in groups of no more than five are allowed to go ahead under the proviso all players and club staff follow governed hygiene rules announced late last week.

These can be found on the Golf Australia website.

