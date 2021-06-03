Direct Gladstone to Tas, Townsville, Longreach flight deal

A Central Queensland travel agent are giving you and your family a chance to see more of Australia, with exclusive deals including trips to Longreach from Gladstone.

A Central Queensland travel agent are giving you and your family a chance to see more of Australia, with exclusive deals including trips to Longreach from Gladstone.

Just in time for winter, A Central Queensland travel agent has tabled new chartered and escorted trips for you and your family to enjoy.

Leisa Davis, owner of Helloworld Travel branches in Gladstone, Biloela and Rockhampton, said she and her teams were delighted to announce their new range.

“These new charters/escorted trips have been created to different destinations and events across Australia and they are bucket list holidays,” she said.

“Plus it will help support Australian tourism, regional aviation and jobs.”

The new range of holidays day trips from Gladstone to Longreach direct and return with escorted touring for the day.

Additionally, Gladstone-Townsville return via direct flights to see a Cowboys and Roosters game with one night accommodation, a direct flight from Gladstone-Launceston and return with two nights in Tasmania either playing golf at Barnbougle or just having a leisurely two nights in Launceston.

“These are bespoke, unique and hassle free trips plus they are directly from Central Queensland which is incredible,” she said.

“There are also two other trips which will have a staff member travelling with the group on each trip.

“Numbers are limited so you are best to book as soon as possible. Stay tuned for more charters from the teams at Helloworld Travel Gladstone, Biloela and Rockhampton.”

